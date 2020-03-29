https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Weather-Service-EF-1-tornado-struck-southwest-15165085.php
Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck southwest Wisconsin
POTOSI, Wis. (AP) — The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirms that an EF-1 tornado struck southwestern Wisconsin over the weekend, damaging barns and outbuidings but causing no injuries.
The tornado struck around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Potosi, in Grant County, and was on the ground for about five minutes, traveling about 7 miles (11 kilometers).
The weather service says barns and trees were damaged and a house sustained minor damage, but no injuries were reported.
