Weather helps crews get upper hand on Arizona wildfire

In this Monday, July 22, 2019, photo, an air tanker drops retardant on a ridge overlooking the North Peak neighborhood as the Museum Fire burns north of Flagstaff, Ariz. At least 1000 acres have burned and the fire continues to grow as crews were trying to keep the wildfire in a popular Arizona vacation area from homes and a ski resort. (Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic via AP) less In this Monday, July 22, 2019, photo, an air tanker drops retardant on a ridge overlooking the North Peak neighborhood as the Museum Fire burns north of Flagstaff, Ariz. At least 1000 acres have burned and the ... more Photo: Tom Tingle, AP Photo: Tom Tingle, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Weather helps crews get upper hand on Arizona wildfire 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters got the upper hand Thursday on a northern Arizona blaze with a big assist from cooler weather.

The fire in the country's largest contiguous Ponderosa pine forest has threatened thousands of homes in Flagstaff.

But fire safety officer Steve Zavala says it's on the downswing, though thunderstorms and gusty winds can be game-changers.

The fire has burned 3 square miles (8 square kilometers) of dense vegetation in rugged terrain. It was about 12 percent contained Thursday.

Seasonal rains helped and allowed residents of roughly two dozen homes to return Wednesday but also raised the risk of flooding. Crews planned to install weather stations on the mountain Thursday.

A drying trend is expected in coming days before rain returns to the forecast next week.