Website: info about Louisiana Christmas tree recycling

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana has a new one-stop webpage for information about Christmas tree recycling in five coastal parishes. The trees are used in breakwaters to slow erosion.

The webpage explains where to drop off trees or how to ensure they're picked up in Orleans, Jefferson, Tangipahoa and Terrebonne parishes and expects information about St. John the Baptist Parish.

Officials estimate millions of trees have been recycled over 30 years. The program accepts only live trees without lights, ornaments, tinsel, flocking or paint.

Executive director Kim Reyher says the coalition helped start the first program and gets tons of calls about it even though it's no longer directly involved. She says the webpage is a way to support the parishes.