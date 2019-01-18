Weekend snow could range from 8 to 24 inches in upstate NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers are preparing for a weekend storm that could bring anywhere from 8 to 24 inches of snow in upstate areas and grind travel to a halt.

Winter storm warnings have been issued from Saturday afternoon through Sunday for much of upstate.

State officials say airports are likely to see delays and caution New Yorkers to avoid road travel Saturday evening through Sunday.

The highest snowfalls are expected in the Albany region.

In Schuylerville, north of Albany, the impending storm even prompted the postponement of Sunday's Winterfest.

Forecasters say the New York City metropolitan area will get much less snow and sleet — 3 to 6 inches. But they say ice will accumulate, and strong wind gusts on Sunday could bring down tree limbs and power lines.