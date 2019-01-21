Wesleyan professor named Middletown music ambassador

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A music professor at Wesleyan University has been named a music ambassador for the city of Middletown for 2019.

Professor Neely Bruce is the chorus director Connecticut Opera and music director at South Congregational Church in Middletown.

He received the new honor at a reception earlier this month at the Municipal Building in Middletown.

Bruce is a composer, pianist, conductor, and scholar of American music at Wesleyan.

His compositions include three full-length operas, five one-act operas, about 300 solo songs and electronic music and documentary film scores. Lately he has been working on a series of recitals comprising his complete works for solo piano.