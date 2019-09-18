West Nile virus cases reported in Eastern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — There's been a small outbreak of West Nile virus infections in Eastern Oregon this year.

West Nile is a virus carried by mosquitos. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that this year there were five cases in humans, in Harney, Deschutes and Malheur counties. There were also four cases in horses and about 80 mosquitos found carrying the disease.

Most people infected with West Nile don't feel sick. But one in five develop a fever and one in every 150 suffer a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

People can reduce their risk of catching the virus by using insect repellent and wearing long sleeved shirts and pants.