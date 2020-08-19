West Tennessee museum displays women's voting exhibits

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center is displaying two new exhibits about the fight for women's voting rights on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

The new exhibits, “To Make Our Voices Heard: Tennessee Women’s Fight for the Vote,” and “Rightfully Hers,” will be on display from Tuesday through Oct. 18, the center said in a statement.

Adriana Dunn, curator of the Brownsville museum, said the exhibits “remind us of the tribulation and eventual triumph women experienced in order to obtain equal rights to vote.”

The anniversary of the ratification of the amendment that granted women the right to vote was Tuesday.

The heritage center educates visitors about the history of cotton, the Hatchie River and musicians who call West Tennessee home.

Tina Turner's former school and the last home of blues music pioneer Sleepy John Estes are located at the center. Both were moved there from other locations.