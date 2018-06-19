West Virginia VA hospital being renamed in Williams' honor

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Huntington VA Medical Center is being renamed for World War II veteran Woody Williams.

Congressman Evan Jenkins says in a news release that President Donald Trump has signed Jenkins' legislation to rename the hospital the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center. Jenkins says the bill was signed Friday.

Williams served in the Marine Corps. He received a Purple Heart after being wounded at Iwo Jima on March 6, 1945. He was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor by President Harry S. Truman in October of that year. Williams is the state's last surviving Medal of Honor recipient.

Jenkins calls Williams a "true American hero" and says renaming the hospital "is a fitting tribute" for what Williams has done for veterans and families.