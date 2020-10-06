West Virginia allows outdoor music performances to resume

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is allowing live outdoor music performances and certain indoor events to resume during the coronavirus pandemic.

Justice signed an executive order Monday that allows the resumption provided that safety guidelines are followed.

Live performances will be limited to outdoors only and must follow capacity limits and require face coverings and social distancing whenever possible. Attendance will be restricted to 25% of a venue's capacity or 250 people, whichever is less.

Indoor live music performances with people in attendance remain prohibited. Such performances without people present that are broadcast to a remote audience will be allowed, Justice said in a statement.