West Virginia bridge named for late lawmaker Frank Deem

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia bridge will now bear the name of longtime state lawmaker Frank Deem, who died in October at the age of 90.

According to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel , about 100 people gathered Friday in Parkersburg to see the dedication of the Juliana Street Bridge as the Senator J. Frank Deem Memorial Bridge.

Deem served in the Navy before his election to the House in 1954.

The retired businessman and oil and gas developer served on and off in the House and Senate over the six decades, spending a total of 48 years as a lawmaker.

