West Virginia city aims to walk 5 million miles in 2019

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — After a successful attempt at rallying the citizens of Huntington together to walk to the moon and back in 2018, Greater Huntington Walks announced Wednesday a new goal for the city to collectively walk 5 million miles in 2019.

"The goal of Greater Huntington Walks is to show that we are a very vibrant and active community by getting people walking. And we got off to a great start in 2018," said Andy Fischer, chairman of the Greater Huntington Walks Committee. "Now we want to do bigger and better things and set the bar even higher next year by walking 5 million miles."

The new collective goal of 5 million miles will be divided into four quarterly challenges, each with different "destinations" for participants. All quarterly goal steps will be counted toward the overall collective goal.

The first quarterly challenge will be "Destination Vacation," which will allow walkers to virtually travel to Bora Bora, the Great Barrier Reef, Greece, the British Virgin Islands and several more exotic destinations. All registered walkers who complete 200,000 steps per month from January to March will be entered into a drawing for a destination vacation for two to Myrtle Beach, including airfare and lodging, courtesy of Huntington Tri-State Airport and Travel Doctors Inc. The drawing will take place in April.

Greater Huntington Walks launched July 17 with a collective goal of all participants walking enough miles to equal a trip to the moon, which comes to 238,900 miles or approximately 478 million steps, by the end of 2018. The goal was completed Aug. 28, just 43 days after the campaign launched and four months ahead of schedule.

As of Dec. 11, more than 2,468 registered members have walked to the moon and back 2.8 times.

Greater Huntington Walks was launched to promote a change of culture in the Huntington area, Fischer explained — to rebuild the existing perception of the area as riddled with poor health and drug addiction. Instead, the program set the lofty goal of walking to the moon to prove a point: that the people of this area truly want to improve their lives and image.

