West Virginia city taking applications for urban deer hunt

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are being accepted for a deer hunt in Charleston, West Virginia.

The city's urban deer hunt season will be open from Sept. 5 through Dec. 31, and from Jan. 11 through Jan. 31. The hunt is aimed at controlling the deer population in West Virginia’s largest city.

A statement from the city said applications cost $10 per hunter and documentation is required. Bow and cross bow hunting will be allowed with proper permits.

Landowners can ask the city manager to designate tracts of property of five or more contiguous acres where it will be lawful to hunt deer.

Hunting applications are being accepted by mail only, the statement said.