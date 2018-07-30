West Virginia governor says state hotel occupancy is growing

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials say hotel occupancy has climbed from last year.

Gov. Jim Justice and other officials announced last week that statewide hotel occupancy grew around 16 percent in June from the same month in 2017. Officials say the growth produced a 20 percent revenue increase from a year earlier.

Justice announced the increase from a newly constructed luxury cabin at Chief Logan State Park last week. Justice's office said in a news release the cabins will serve visitors to the Hatfield McCoy trail system.

Officials said every region saw increases. The news release said occupancy in the first two quarters of 2018 is up around 12 percent, producing revenue growth of nearly 15 percent.