BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man was sentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole for the 2019 killing of his girlfriend's teenage daughter.

Andy McCauley did not speak during his trial or at sentencing Thursday in Morgan County Circuit Court, news outlets reported. He was convicted of first-degree murder, death of a child by a custodian by child abuse and concealment of a body in the death of 15-year-old Riley Crossman, according to the reports.