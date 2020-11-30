West Virginia police seek driver in crash that killed child

BRADSHAW, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia are looking for a motorist involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 2-year-old boy.

The child was struck Thursday near the McDowell County community of Bradshaw, Sheriff's Deputy James Muncy said. Details of the accident weren't released.

The vehicle, which left the scene, was described as an older model silver SUV, possibly with front-end damage, Muncy said in a statement. The vehicle was heading toward Buchanan County in southwest Virginia.

The statement said the sheriff's department is requesting the public's help in locating the vehicle and driver. West Virginia State Police are assisting in the investigation.