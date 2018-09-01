West Virginia rejects bids for I-70 construction project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation has rejected bids for a major road construction project along I-70 in Ohio County.

The Intelligencer reports West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said the state could not afford to award the contract because all of the bids were too expensive. Justice said the state is considering changing the scope of the project before asking for more bids.

The original project called for repairing or replacing 25 bridges and repaving along the I-70 corridor. The project was supposed to cost $170 million, but state officials increased the cost to $201 million.

West Virginia Transportation Secretary Tom Smith said the state is still committed to the project.

___

Information from: The Intelligencer, http://www.theintelligencer.net