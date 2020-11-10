West Virginia reports 16 more virus-related deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia health officials reported 16 more deaths Tuesday as the toll from the coronavirus pandemic continues to spiral.

All but one of the deaths involved senior citizens. Three each were from Boone and Wetzel counties, and two were from Kanawha County.

The latest release pushed the total deaths in the state to at least 546 since the start of the pandemic. That's a 43% increase from a month ago and includes two dozen deaths in a revision made Monday to include previously unreported virus fatalities.

Health officials Tuesday reported 334 new confirmed cases of the virus statewide. It's the sixth time in a seven-day span that at least 300 cases were reported, including a record 530 cases on Friday.

The virus usually results in only mild to moderate symptoms, but is particularly dangerous for the elderly and people with other health problems.

