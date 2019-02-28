West Virginia's New River Train won't run this year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A train service in southern West Virginia won't run this fall.

The nonprofit Collis P. Huntington Railroad Society says on its website the New River Train it has operated since 1966 has been canceled. The train, which uses Amtrak service, runs from Huntington to Hinton in late October during the peak of fall foliage.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says in a statement Amtrak has significantly raised prices for charter trains, making those such as the New River Train unable to continue to operate.

Manchin says he'll continue to try to find ways to keep the train running.