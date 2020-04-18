West Virginia sees 2 more coronavirus deaths, up to 18 total

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two more people in West Virginia have died due to the coronavirus, bringing the state’s confirmed death count to 18, officials reported Saturday.

According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources, the two deaths are an 83-year old man and an 88-year old woman from Jackson County, both affiliated with a nursing home.

State health officials have confirmed that 825 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in West Virginia out of about 19,800 completed test results.

Gov. Jim Justice on Friday ordered that residents and staffers of all nursing homes in the state immediately be tested for the coronavirus.

