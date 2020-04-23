Western US coal miners laid off amid drop in electricity use

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Layoffs are occurring as the struggling western U.S. coal industry contends with diminished electricity use during the coronavirus pandemic.

Seventy-three workers at the Spring Creek mine in southeastern Montana and 57 at the Antelope mine in northeastern Wyoming are losing their jobs, Navajo Transitional Energy Company said.

NTEC cited economic conditions and declining coal demand in announcing the cuts Thursday.

“We regret the hardship that this decision creates for families and our communities,” NTEC CEO Clark Moseley said in a statement. “We are confident in our projections for future sales and all mines will continue operations to fulfill orders as we look to better days ahead.”

The Navajo Nation company acquired the mines after the bankruptcy of Gillette-based Cloud Peak Energy in 2019.

The mines are located in the Powder River Basin, which accounts for about 40% of U.S. coal production. Coal demand has declined over the past decade due to competition from natural gas-fired power and renewable energy sources.

School and business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders to contain the coronavirus have reduced electricity use over the past month, further dimming the outlook for coal-fired electricity and coal mining.

Layoffs also were occurring at Peabody Energy's North Antelope Rochelle mine, Wright Mayor Ralph Kingan told the Casper Star-Tribune.

St. Louis-based Peabody declined to say how many workers were affected or otherwise comment.

Peabody earlier this month laid off three employees at North Antelope Rochelle and 10 temporary workers at its Rawhide and Caballo mines elsewhere in the basin. The company laid off 50 temporary workers at North Antelope Rochelle in March.