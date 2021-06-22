Western wildfires force evacuations, shut down recreation FELICIA FONSECA, Associated Press June 22, 2021 Updated: June 22, 2021 5:54 p.m.
1 of6 In this photo provided by the California Interagency Willow Fire Incident, firefighters work in steep terrain at the Willow Fire near Big Sur, Calif., on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Dozens of wildfires were burning in hot, dry conditions across the U.S. West. In California, firefighters still faced the difficult task of trying to contain a large forest fire in rugged coastal mountains south of Big Sur that forced the evacuation of a Buddhist monastery and nearby campground. (California Interagency Willow Fire Incident via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 The Coconino County Sheriff's Office blocks off a U.S. Forest Service Road outside of Flagstaff, Ariz., on Monday, June 21, 2021. Dozens of wildfires were burning in hot, dry conditions across the U.S. West, including a blaze touched off by lightning that was moving toward northern Arizona's largest city. (Brady Wheeler/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Brady Wheeler/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Smoke shrouds the skies in a small community south of Flagstaff, Arizona, on Monday, June 21, 2021. Dozens of wildfires were burning in hot, dry conditions across the U.S. West, including a blaze touched off by lightning that was moving toward northern Arizona's largest city. (Brady Wheeler/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Brady Wheeler/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 In this photo provided by the California Interagency Willow Fire Incident, smoke rises from the Willow Fire near Big Sur, Calif., on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Dozens of wildfires were burning in hot, dry conditions across the U.S. West. In California, firefighters still faced the difficult task of trying to contain a large forest fire in rugged coastal mountains south of Big Sur that forced the evacuation of a Buddhist monastery and nearby campground. (California Interagency Willow Fire Incident via AP) AP Show More Show Less
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A wildfire in northern Arizona crept closer to the region’s largest city Tuesday, threatening to force people from their homes.
The lightning-caused fire near Flagstaff was one of dozens that have scorched large swaths of the U.S. West and kept firefighters busy as they hold out hope that the monsoon season will deliver some significant rain.
