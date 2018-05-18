Now Playing:

People are torn over an audio clip of a computer-generated voice, with some listeners saying they hear the word ‘Laurel’ in a deep male voice, and others saying they hear ‘Yanny’ in a higher-pitch

Media: Time

FAIRFIELD — Jamie Marotto heard “Laurel,” and now that’s all she can hear.

“People are hearing different things. I like to think of it as an auditory illusion,” said Marotto, who is a clinical assistant professor at Sacred Heart University and a licensed Connecticut audiologist, of the viral audio clip that, in the past week, has pitted those who hear “Laurel” against those who hear “Yanny.”

“I’m kind of biased already. For me it’s really hard to unhear ‘Laurel,’” Marotto added.

The divisive recording was made for the entry on Vocabulary.com for the word “laurel,” defined as a "wreath worn on the head, usually as a symbol of victory,” and was recorded by an opera singer in 2007. It gained notoriety recently by way of Instagram, Reddit and, finally, Twitter, when YouTuber Cloe Feldman posted it with a poll asking her more than 600,000 followers to weigh in.

According to Marotto, who made a YouTube video explaining the phenomenon, the confusion can be explained in a number of ways.

Now Playing:

Are you team Yanny or team Laurel? The internet phenomenon that has played tricks on the ears of many now has a probable answer thanks to a professor. Keri Lumm reports.

Media: Buzz 60

For starters, the equipment from which one hears the word can greatly alter the sound.

“If I listen on my computer, versus the radio, versus TV, versus headphones, that’s going to change my perception because I’m manipulating the recording through all these mediums,” Marotto said.

The word is also spoken alone, without any context to help our brains come to a clear conclusion on its meaning. If the voice on the recording had read the word in a sentence, a meaning could be deduced by listeners and much of the confusion might have been avoided, Marotto said.

Plus, each of our brains and auditory pathways is equipped differently to perceive sounds. Different aspects of the recording may present themselves more clearly to some listeners as opposed to others.

“There is high frequency or low frequency information in both words. Your brain is just picking up on either the low pitch information or the high pitch information, for whatever reason,” Marotto said.

And, of course, personal bias comes in to play. What we hear is partly determined by what we expect to hear.

Image 1of/12

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 12
These people were just doing every day things such as checking out people at Target when social media made them famous.
These people were just doing every day things such as checking out people at Target when social media made them famous.
Image 2 of 12
As a regular TV commentator, Robert Kelly's not exactly an "everyday person," but he did accidentally go viral when his two young children barged in on one of his live interviews with BBC.


less
As a regular TV commentator, Robert Kelly's not exactly an "everyday person," but he did accidentally go viral when his two young children barged in on one of his live interviews with BBC.

Read more: Interview
... more
Image 3 of 12
A Warriors fan named Robin Schreiber attending a game got really into her dance cam moves in November 2016, getting herself a bit of unintentional publicity in the process.


less
A Warriors fan named Robin Schreiber attending a game got really into her dance cam moves in November 2016, getting herself a bit of unintentional publicity in the process.

... more
Photo: Screenshot
Image 4 of 12
Tara Monroe, an industrial engineering junior, at Texas State found viral fame after she was seen riding around in a Barbie Jeep on campus. Monroe said her license was automatically suspended after refusing a breathalyzer test after a Waka Flocka concert.

Read More: Texas State student rides her Barbie Jeep around campus after DWI arrest, Internet loves it
less
Tara Monroe, an industrial engineering junior, at Texas State found viral fame after she was seen riding around in a Barbie Jeep on campus. Monroe said her license was automatically suspended after refusing a ... more
Photo: Provided By Tara Monroe
Image 5 of 12
A Target employee, identified only as "Alex from Target," has become an overnight online sensation after one Twitter user posted a photo Nov. 2, 2014, of him bagging items.

Read More: Texas teen 'Alex from Target' becomes overnight Internet superstar less
A Target employee, identified only as "Alex from Target," has become an overnight online sensation after one Twitter user posted a photo Nov. 2, 2014, of him bagging items.

Read More: Texas teen 'Alex from ... more
Photo: Fechter, Joshua I, Twitter
Image 6 of 12
A young and zonked out David Devore got real existential with his musings after visiting the dentist. One of his best lines: "Is this real life?"

Read more: YouTube 'David after Dentist' family rolling in $150,000
less
A young and zonked out David Devore got real existential with his musings after visiting the dentist. One of his best lines: "Is this real life?"

Read more: YouTube 'David after Dentist' family rolling in ... more
Image 7 of 12
This SAPD cop known only as "Mike" had Facebook user drooling and calling for his badge number.

Read More: Cute cop heats up SAPD's Facebook page
This SAPD cop known only as "Mike" had Facebook user drooling and calling for his badge number.

Read More: Cute cop heats up SAPD's Facebook page
Image 8 of 12
One American News Network anchor Tomi Lahren gave President Obama a piece of her mind on foreign policy in a YouTube video that has gone viral, reaching 1.7 million views in three days.

Read More: Conservative, blonde bombshell gives POTUS a piece of her mind in viral video less
One American News Network anchor Tomi Lahren gave President Obama a piece of her mind on foreign policy in a YouTube video that has gone viral, reaching 1.7 million views in three days.

Read More: Conservative, ... more
Photo: Medina, Mariah, Courtesy Photo
Image 9 of 12
Papaw became an Internet sensation after only one of his grandkids showed up for dinner with him.

Read More: Viral sensation Papaw tells the Internet it's wrong about his absent grandkids
Papaw became an Internet sensation after only one of his grandkids showed up for dinner with him.

Read More: Viral sensation Papaw tells the Internet it's wrong about his absent grandkids
Image 10 of 12
The homecoming an Army soldier stationed in San Antonio received when she visited home had all the makings for a viral YouTube video, because nothing warms the heart quite like happy dogs.

Read More: Watch: San Antonio soldier's heartwarming homecoming with her elderly golden retriever goes viral less
The homecoming an Army soldier stationed in San Antonio received when she visited home had all the makings for a viral YouTube video, because nothing warms the heart quite like happy dogs.

Read More: Watch: San ... more
Image 11 of 12
Candace Payne, also known as "Chewbacca Mom," went viral after posting a video on Facebook in July 2016. The mask, as she explained in the video, wasn't for her kids, but for herself.


less
Candace Payne, also known as "Chewbacca Mom," went viral after posting a video on Facebook in July 2016. The mask, as she explained in the video, wasn't for her kids, but for herself.

Read More: 'Chewbacca Mom'
... more
Image 12 of 12
A new troupe of Latino crime-fighting heroes: "Captain Mexico," "Super Vato" and "Super Cholo" went viral after being discovered at WonderCon 2016.

Read More: 'Captain Mexico,' 'Super Cholo' and 'Vato Man' comic con costumes go viral less
A new troupe of Latino crime-fighting heroes: "Captain Mexico," "Super Vato" and "Super Cholo" went viral after being discovered at WonderCon 2016.

Read More: 'Captain Mexico,' 'Super Cholo' and 'Vato Man' ... more

“All the information is there to hear either one, it’s kind of whatever your brain latches on to,” Marotto said.

justin.papp@scni.com; @justinjpapp1; 203-842-2586

 