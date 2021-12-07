When turtles fly: Cold-stunned animals nursed in Mississippi Dec. 7, 2021 Updated: Dec. 7, 2021 7:38 a.m.
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Forty endangered sea turtles that were injured when the water off Massachusetts cooled down so quickly that they couldn't swim away are being nursed back to health at the Mississippi Aquarium, flown there by a volunteer pilot group known as Turtles Fly Too.
All are Kemp's ridleys, the world's smallest sea turtles and the most endangered of the six species found in U.S. waters, the aquarium said in a news release Monday.