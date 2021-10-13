White House: LA port going 24/7 to ease shipping backlog

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House officials say they helped broker an agreement for the Port of Los Angeles to become a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week operation, part of an effort to relieve supply chain bottlenecks and move stranded container ships that are driving prices higher for U.S. consumers.
President Joe Biden planned to discuss the agreement during a speech Wednesday afternoon about supply chain issues that have hampered the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. It was previewed late Tuesday by White House officials who insisted on anonymity to speak ahead of the Democratic president's remarks.