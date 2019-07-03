White House blasts Seattle judge's ruling on asylum seekers

SEATTLE (AP) — The White House is blasting a Seattle judge's ruling that says the Trump administration can't indefinitely lock up migrants who are seeking asylum without giving them a chance to be released on bond.

U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman on Tuesday blocked a new administration policy saying that asylum seekers will no longer get bond hearings but instead must remain in custody as they pursue their claims.

She said it's unconstitutional for the government to detain people without demonstrating it's necessary.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a statement Wednesday calling the ruling "at war with the rule of law." She says it "only incentivizes smugglers and traffickers."

American Civil Liberties Union lawyer Michael Tan says the ruling "upholds the law against this administration's ongoing attempts to violate it."