Whitmer: State contracts of $250K and above need board's OK

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says state contracts worth at least $250,000 will need the approval of a board, a tighter threshold than the $500,000 floor set by her predecessor's administration last year.

The State Administrative Board made the change Tuesday, effectively immediately.

The board will review most contracts valued at $250,000 or greater. Gov. Rick Snyder's administration had loosened the threshold from $250,000 to $500,000 in 2018.

Whitmer, a Democrat, says the move "is an important step to hold our state to a higher standard and earn back the public's trust."

The seven-member board includes the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer, state superintendent and transportation director.

State departments will not need board approval for contracts under $250,000.