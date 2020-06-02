Whitmer to Congress: Supply issues still undermine testing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told Congress Tuesday that Michigan still lacks enough supplies to fully ramp up testing for the coronavirus and said it is difficult to determine what the U.S. government is shipping and when.

She said while the state is appreciative for the federal assistance, information about the types of testing supplies being delivered is sometimes inaccurate.

“It's made our planning very difficult,” the governor told the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. “Supplies could be allocated more quickly. If we had a detailed breakdown of what was actually in the shipment, we could mobilize and ensure that we can make the best use of the supplies and hit our capacity.”

As of Sunday, about 13,400 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted per day over the previous week. That is near Whitmer's short-term goal of 15,000 a day but short of the 25,000 she said could be done across at least 67 labs in the state.