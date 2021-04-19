Whitmer visited elderly father in Florida during pandemic

Lon Horwedel/AP

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled out of state more than a month ago to visit her elderly father, a snowbird who has lived in Florida and has a chronic disease, her office said Monday.

The disclosure confirmed reporting by the Lansing-based publication MIRS. It came weeks after the governor warned the public about spring break trips amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Two of her top aides, including Michigan's health director, vacationed in southern states despite a state recommendation to avoid travel.