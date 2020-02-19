Who are the top taxpayers in Fairfield?

FAIRFIELD — The 2019 grand list recently released by the assessor's office shows an increase from the year before by 1 percent, or $109,824,624.

The net value of the grand list now rests at $11,084,712,000 in total assessments, according to a release from Tax Assessor Ross Murray. This figure is 70 percent of the market value, per Connecticut law.

According to the 2019 grand list, the top 10 taxpayers in Fairfield were:

1. Connecticut Light and Power Co. — $66,104,220.

2. Aquarion Water Co. — $57,429,730.

3. United Illuminating Co. — $49,625,060.

4. Southern Connecticut Gas Co. — $43,067,180.

5. Jack Bradley H & Karin S. — $21,772,310.

6. BRCD Holdings LLC. — $19,635,160.

7. OHI Asset (CT) Southport LLC. — $19,033,560.

8. Toyota Lease Trust — $18,850,910.

9. BSL Fairfield Development LLC. — $18,366,510.

10. T-C Kings Crossing LLC. — $18,115,790.

The 2018 grand list grew from the year before it by 0.91 percent and, at the time, was considered a good sign. The town had not seen that level of growth since 2007, before the 2008 financial crisis.