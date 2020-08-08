Wieland Copper to lay off 120 in Stokes County

PINE HALL, N.C. (AP) — Wieland Copper Products has announced it’s laying off 120 employees in Stokes County.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the company announced the layoffs will be in the company’s Pine Hall operations. Wieland is based in Ulm, Germany.

It is one of the world’s largest copper tubing manufacturers.

The company announced the cuts in a WARN Act notice to the North Carolina Commerce Department. The notice was submitted Monday and posted on the department’s website Friday.

The company has 94 production facilities worldwide. That includes 25 in the U.S., with six in Illinois, four in California and three in Ohio. The Pine Hall facility is its only operation in North Carolina.