Wife arrested after slashing tire during argument with husband

FAIRFIELD — A Lynnbrook Road woman was arrested April 13 when she allegedly slashed the tires on the car owned by herself and her husband.

Melennie Nhatavong, 27, was charged with disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a child.

According to police, the couple was arguing and the husband decided to leave the house. At that point, Nhatavong allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened to slash the car tires if he left. She then went outside, police said, and punctured the car’s tires. The couple’s 3-year-old and 6-year-old children were in the front yard when the incident happened.

At no time did Nhatavong threaten her husband with the knife, police said. The state Department of Children and Families was notified.

She was released after posting $400 bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on April 16.

