Wife brandishes BB gun after husband gets in fight

FAIRFIELD — Police said a Bridgeport woman stood by her man when he got into an argument with a co-worker Tuesday.

According to police, Porfirio Trochez, 57, and Ricardo Gonzalez, 47, were working at a job site near Greenfield Street when Trochez said Gonzalez dumped some asphalt when he was told not to. The two got into a verbal argument that resulted in Trochez swinging a metal rake at Gonzalez, and Gonzalez punching Trochez.

The two men then went back to working, but Trochez called his wife, Marisol Villafane, 52. He told her a co-worker hit him and asked that she come pick him up.

When Villafane arrived, she and Gonzalez exchanged words and Villafane took a BB gun out of the car, which prompted Gonzalez to call police. When officers arrived, Villafane was putting something in the company truck — that turned out to be the BB gun.

Another employee said Trochez and Gonzalez are always fighting and confirmed Trochez hit Gonzalez with the rake and Gonzalez hit Trochez with his fist.

Trochez and Gonzalez were both issued a misdemeanor summons for second-degree breach of peace and released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court on Aug. 21.

Police charged Villafane, who lives on Shelton Street in Bridgeport, with carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree breach of peace and first-degree threatening. She was released after posting $2,000 bond and was given an Aug. 21 court date.