Wife of 1 of 2 missing men asks judge to manage business

SHAWANO, Wis. (AP) — The wife of one of two Wisconsin brothers missing and presumed dead in Missouri is asking a judge to oversee the men's business.

Lisa Diemel filed petitions in Shawano (SHAW'-noh) County Circuit Court Tuesday asking a judge to appoint her as a special administrator for the brothers' estates, including the management of their livestock business.

Her husband, 34-year-old Nicholas Diemel, and his 24-year-old brother, Justin Diemel, haven't been heard from since July 21 when they missed their flight home after visiting northwest Missouri on a trip for the business they operate in Bonduel. Authorities say the case is a death investigation, but they have not indicated why they believe the brothers are dead.

Press-Gazette Media reports the petitions filed in Wisconsin list the brothers' date of death as July 21.

___

