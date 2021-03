ADA, Okla. (AP) — The wife of a pastor in Ada and a man she was allegedly in a relationship with have been arrested in connection with the pastor’s fatal shooting, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Capt. Beth Green said Friday.

Kristie Dawnell Evans, 47, and Kahlil Deamie Square, 27, were arrested Thursday and jailed on murder warrants in the fatal shooting of David Evans, 50, the pastor of Harmony Freewill Baptist Church in Ada, Green said.