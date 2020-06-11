Wildfire burns in rural area of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A wildfire forced evacuation orders Thursdsay in the rural Lawson Valley area of San Diego County.

The fire was growing at a moderate rate in the area northeast of Jamul and about 25 miles east of downtown San Diego, Cal Fire said.

The area has widely scattered homes and other structures.

Southern California has seen a spate of fires erupt amid high temperatures and low humidity levels of a late-spring heat wave.

In Ventura County, a 450-acre (182-hectare) wildfire near Piru was 20% contained with 250 personnel on the lines.

Ventura County firefighters were also mopping up around a 275-acre (111-hectare) fire between Ventura and Santa Paula that was 70% contained.