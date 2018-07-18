Fire crews from around Spokane are battling a fast-moving fire near Upriver Drive that has destroyed several homes and forced "go now" evacuations in the area.
If you haven't been ordered to evacuate, there are a few steps you can take inside your home to protect yourself during a wildfire.
The first thing to do from the inside is to close everything — windows, doors, vents, blinds, and drapes.
Move any flammable furniture into the center of the home, away from sliding glass doors or windows.
Shut off gas at the meter. Turn off pilot lights.
Make sure at least one light in each room is turned on. This will help firefighters with visibility in case of heavy smoke.
The first thing you can do outside to protect your home and yourself during a wildfire is cover your attic or ground vents with commercial seals, or plywood.
Move your patio furniture inside.
Connect your garden hose to outside taps.
If you can, set up a gasoline-powered pump.
Placing lawn sprinklers on your roof, and wetting your roof, will also help protect your home in case of a wildfire.
If you are told to evacuate, do so immediately. Keep an eye on your animals. Make sure you're wearing protective clothing and footwear to keep yourself safe from flying ashes and sparks.
Call 911 if you find yourself trapped. Listen to to EAS, NOAA Weather Radio, or other local alert systems to be current on the situation.
Make sure you have all your emergency supplies, which should include a N95 respirator mask. This will filter out dangerous particles in the air. Do not rely on regular dust masks.
If you are advised to stay indoors, close all your windows and run the air conditioner. If it is too hot to stay inside, seek other shelter.
Prepare your evacuation toolkit and resources ahead of time. A full list of supplies can be found here. An easy way to think about your list is to remember the 5 P's of Evacuation: people, prescriptions, paper, personal needs, and priceless items. less
Summary: If you're trapped in your home, take these steps: 1. Call 911 2. Turn the lights on 3. Keep everything closed and the doors unlocked. 4. Fill any sinks or tubs with water. 5. Move flammable materials away from windows and glass doors. 6. Stay away from outside walls and windows. less
If you're trapped in a vehicle: 1. Breathe through a cloth 2. Cover yourself with a coat, wool blanket, even dirt. 3. Try to stay away from fuel sources and if you can, be near a water source.
Wildfires can occur anywhere and ignite within a matter of seconds. FEMA has a very comprehensive explainer on everything having to do with wildfires which you can find here. The California Department of Public Health also has more resources here. less
A firefighting aircraft makes a water drop on a wildfire approaching a house, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Spokane, Wash. Fire crews from Spokane, Spokane Valley and Fire District 9 are fighting a fast-moving wildfire just north of Upriver Drive that has engulfed several homes and prompted fire officials to call for a level three evacuation for homeowners in the area. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP) less
A firefighting aircraft makes a water drop on a wildfire approaching a house, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Spokane, Wash. Fire crews from Spokane, Spokane Valley and Fire District 9 are fighting a fast-moving wildfire just north of Upriver Drive that has engulfed several homes and prompted fire officials to call for a level three evacuation for homeowners in the area. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP) less
Trees burn near a home Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Spokane, Wash. Fire crews from Spokane, Spokane Valley and Fire District 9 are fighting a fast-moving wildfire just north of Upriver Drive that has engulfed several homes and prompted fire officials to call for a level three evacuation for homeowners in the area. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP) less
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A small but fast-moving wildfire in Spokane prompted evacuation notices for more than 700 homes, authorities said Tuesday.
The so-called Upriver Beacon Fire, which was less than 1 square mile (2.6 sq. kilometer), broke out near a residential area.
Several homes caught fire, according to Spokane Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Melanie Rose. State officials said at least one structure had been completely destroyed.
Susanna Lavrov, 26, was at home in the area when two people called her and said there was smoke nearby.
"I went outside and it was like, 'Oh my.' It's horrible," she told the Spokesman-Review. "I could see the flames from my house."
She grabbed her three kids and fled but said she wanted to get back home because she was worried about her goats and chickens.
Red Cross Northwest officials opened a shelter for evacuees at Bowdish Middle School in Spokane Valley.
In the Columbia River Gorge near The Dalles, Oregon, a rapidly advancing grass fire that started Tuesday afternoon prompted mandatory evacuation orders for dozens of area residents Tuesday afternoon.
U.S. Forestry Service Columbia River Gorge officials said the fire had burned up to 3 square miles (7.8 sq. kilometers).
Multiple TV stations that sent helicopters to the area showed footage of what appeared to be a home and other structures burning. A shelter for evacuees was opened at The Dalles Middle School.
Also on Tuesday, several businesses, homes and an assisted living facility were evacuated in Central Point, Oregon, near Medford because of a wildfire.
Medford Police said the fire spread quickly through dry brush in a field behind a Costco store and toward the Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport.
The fire caused property damage but no injuries were reported and the flames were stopped before reaching the airport, police said.