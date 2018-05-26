Wildfire in San Juan County forces evacuation of 15 people

AZTEC, N.M. (AP) — San Juan County authorities say a wildfire near Navajo Lake in northwestern New Mexico burned 180 acres (73 hectares) and forced the evacuation of approximately 15 people before firefighters encircled it Friday night.

County spokeswoman Susan Hakanson said there were no immediate reports of structures being lost due to the fire that was reported Friday afternoon after apparently being started by lightning.

Multiple agencies sent crews to battle the fire and Hakanson says it was reported to be "surrounded" by Friday night.