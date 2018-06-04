Wildfire near Dayton burns 4 square miles; 50% contained

DAYTON, Nev. (AP) — Firefighters are battling a wild land blaze in northern Nevada's Lyon County near Dayton but no structures are currently threatened.

Fire officials said Monday afternoon the fire has burned more than 4 square miles (10 sq. kilometers) of mostly rangeland. It was estimated to be 50 percent contained along the south side of U.S. Highway 50 about 4 miles (6.5 kilometers) east of Fort Churchill State Park.

Hand crews and bulldozers started digging fire lines shortly after it was reported Sunday afternoon. Airtankers and helicopters started dropping retardant on the flames Monday.

Residents of nearby Churchill Rancho Estates were warned Sunday they might need to evacuate.

But Lyon County Manager Jeff Page said Monday afternoon there were no evacuation orders in place, no injuries reported and no structures damaged or threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.