Will campers be happy? Summer camps awaiting virus guidance

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A dozen or more summer camps won't be opening this summer because of the coronavirus, but others are still awaiting further guidance before issuing a decision.

Many of Maine's more than 270 summer camps remain hopeful that they can reopen.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has announced a timeline for reopening parts of the state’s economy, including allowing day camps to open June 1 for Maine children and non-Maine residents who have quarantined for 14 days. Overnight camps can reopen July 1.

Ron Hall, executive director of Maine Summer Camps, told the Portland Press Herald that the camps contribute about $200 million to the state’s economy each year.

For now, questions remain.

Hall said some overnight camps were preparing to open and welcome out-of-state campers, figuring they could meet quarantine requirements by having campers just stay on the camp grounds.

But Henry Kennedy, director of Kieve Wavus Education, which runs the two camps, said he took the quarantine rule to mean that out-of-state campers would have to be isolated in Maine before attending camp.