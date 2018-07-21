William Carey opens Mississippi's second pharmacy school

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's second pharmacy school is opening on the state's Gulf Coast.

Classes will begin on Monday at William Carey University's School of Pharmacy in Biloxi.

For now, the 58 students will be meeting in temporary locations, awaiting the October scheduled opening of the $7 million, three-story pharmacy building.

Baptist-affiliated William Carey will offer an accelerated pharmacy course, with students finishing in three academic years instead of the traditional four years. Classes will meet year-round in four terms of 10 weeks each.

Gloria Rawls of Hattiesburg will be one of the first students. She tells the Hattiesburg American that she couldn't move to Oxford to take pharmacy classes at the University of Mississippi, but she plans to commute from Hattiesburg to the campus on the northern edge of Biloxi.