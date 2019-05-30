Wilton man charged with breach of peace

FAIRFIELD — Thomas McDevitt, a 21-year-old Wilton resident, was charged with breach of peace after reportedly causing a disturbance at a local pub.

At around 12:10 a.m. May 25, police reponded to reports of a physical fight in front of Grace O’Malley’s Irish Pub on the Post Road. According to a police report, bystanders told officers that McDevitt was fighting everyone and out of control. Security guards at the bar told police that McDevitt began swinging his fists at them once they attempted to remove him from the premises.

The police report stated that McDevitt, who refused medical attention, said older patrons at the bar were “messing with his boys.”

McDevitt was charged with breach of peace, issued a June 4 court date and released on a promise to appear.

