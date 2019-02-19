Wind company to consider using closing power plants

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — There may be new life yet for two New Jersey power plants set to be decommissioned.

The Press of Atlantic City reports offshore wind company Orsted is eying B.L. England and the Oyster Creek Generating Station as part of a plan to connect its turbines to the energy grid.

Orsted says the project could produce up to 1,100 megawatts of energy and bring 100 permanent jobs during the wind farm's expected 25-year life cycle. An Orsted vessel will study the coast to see if interconnection is possible.

The Oyster Creek nuclear plant shut down in September, and the coal-fired B.L. England is set to close in May.

B.L. England is also part of a proposed natural gas pipeline. Environmental groups say they hope the wind project prevails over the pipeline.