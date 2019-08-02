Wind farm project proposed in southern Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — A proposed wind farm project in southern Wyoming involving more than 200 turbines would cost about $1 billion and employ about 400 workers to build it.

The Laramie Boomerang reports that Canada-based BluEarth Renewables filed an application for an industrial development permit with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality in July to build the Two Rivers Wind and Lucky Star Wind projects.

The proposed project would be located near Rock River and Medicine Bow and straddle the border of Albany County and Carbon County.

After the turbines are erected, both projects will employ 36 permanent employees.

___

Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com