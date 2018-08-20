Winner of Louisiana voting machine contract was low bidder

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The two losing bidders seeking to replace Louisiana's voting machines estimated the work would cost tens of millions of dollars more than did the company chosen for the lucrative contract.

Documents obtained by The Associated Press show the price tags for proposals submitted by the vendors who weren't selected ranged from $115 million to nearly $160 million.

That's far larger than the up to $95 million proposal submitted by the company that won the award, Dominion Voting Systems.

Still, the cost estimate remains $50 million or more higher than the money set aside so far for the work.

The final cost of Dominion's contract remains to be negotiated.

A protest seems likely to be filed because one of the losing bidders raised allegations of impropriety during the contractor selection process.