Winner of karaoke contest to perform at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — One lucky karaoke star will open for country music star Brett Eldredge during this year's Illinois State Fair.

The State Fair Karaoke Contest challenges young singers around the state to show off their singing chops.

Nine regional county fairs around the state will host qualifying rounds in July. First and second place winners will then compete head-to-head at the Illinois State Fair the next month. The winner will sing two songs later that same day prior to the Brett Eldredge concert.

Eldredge is country music star from Paris in central Illinois. He's best known for songs including 'Don't Ya' and 'Lose My Mind.'

The contest is free to enter and open to anyone at least 18 years old. The Illinois State Fair will take place August 9-19.