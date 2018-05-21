Winners in the top categories at Billboard Music Awards

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A list of winners in the top categories at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

— Top Hot 100 song: "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

— Top Billboard 200 album: "DAMN." by Kendrick Lamar

— Top artist: Ed Sheeran

— Top new artist: Khalid

— Top female artist: Taylor Swift

— Top male artist: Ed Sheeran

— Top streaming songs artist: Kendrick Lamar

— Top song sales artist: Ed Sheeran

— Top radio songs artist: Ed Sheeran

— Top duo/group: Imagine Dragons

— Top R&B artist: Bruno Mars

— Top rap artist: Kendrick Lamar

— Top country artist: Chris Stapleton

— Top rock artist: Imagine Dragons

— Top Latin artist: Ozuna

— Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers

— Top Christian artist: MercyMe

— Top gospel artist: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

— Top social artist: BTS

— Top touring artist: U2

— Chart achievement award: Camila Cabello

— Icon award: Janet Jackson

