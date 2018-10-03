Winning $106K lottery ticket sold in Nebraska's Wood River

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State lottery officials say a winning Nebraska Pick 5 ticket has been sold in Wood River.

The Grand Island Independent says the ticket, worth $106,000, for Tuesday's drawing was sold at the Casey's General Store in Wood River.

The winning numbers from Tuesday's Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 5, 14, 18, 26 and 34.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize, which must be done in person at the state's lottery headquarters in Lincoln.

