Winsted man allegedly shoplifted up to $13,000 in goods in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — Police charged Ryan McCarthy, a 43-year-old Winsted resident, with larceny and organized retail theft, alleging he took part in five incidents in which merchandise was stolen from Home Depot between September and October of last year.

According to a police report, McCarthy participated in a total of five incidents, stealing merchandise that amounted to $13,665. McCarthy, along with an accomplice, was arrested Oct. 14 when caught shoplifting at a Home Depot in Fairfield. A warrant for McCarthy’s arrest was submitted Jan. 2 this year.

McCarthy was issued a Feb. 1 court date and held on a $20,000 bond.

