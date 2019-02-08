https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Winsted-man-allegedly-shoplifted-up-to-13-000-in-13601439.php
Winsted man allegedly shoplifted up to $13,000 in goods in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — Police charged Ryan McCarthy, a 43-year-old Winsted resident, with larceny and organized retail theft, alleging he took part in five incidents in which merchandise was stolen from Home Depot between September and October of last year.
McCarthy was issued a Feb. 1 court date and held on a $20,000 bond.
