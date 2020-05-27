Winston-Salem police report three homicides in 5 days

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Police in a North Carolina city are investigating three homicides in a five-day stretch, the latest being the death of a man after an apparent shooting.

Winston-Salem Police Department spokesman Lt. Gregory Dorn said police first got a 911 call on Wednesday about a body lying in the road, and soon after received calls about people hearing a single gunshot, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Dorn said when officers and emergency personnel arrived, the body of Kelvin Juan Bonner, 27, was found lying in the road in front of his home. The shooting occurred near an apartment complex near BB&T Ballpark in downtown Winston-Salem.

Bonner’s death is the city’s ninth homicide of 2020, one more than at the same time last year.

On Sunday, Ella Lorine Crawley, 50, died after being severely beaten in the day before, police said. A man and woman walking near a park found Crawley Saturday morning with severe head injuries.

Police said Kevin Raphael Johnson, 49, died Monday after someone cut him several times during an argument.