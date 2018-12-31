Winter storm causes hazardous conditions in Wyoming, Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A winter storm is creating severe driving conditions in southeastern Montana and northeastern Wyoming.

Montana transportation officials said Monday that state Highway 59 was temporarily closed from the Wyoming state line to Broadus due to icy conditions and blowing and drifting snow.

Officials also are warning drivers of severe conditions along U.S. Highway 212 in the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and advisories in Wyoming and southeastern Montana.

Weather service officials say the new year will start out very cold with overnight temperatures falling below zero overnight across much of the Northern Rockies.

The temperature in Butte is forecast to drop to -28 degrees (-33 degrees Celsius) with a wind chill as low as -36 degrees (-38 degrees Celsius).